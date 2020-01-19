2 officers fatally shot in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii — Honolulu police say two officers have been shot and killed Sunday and the suspect is at large, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that officers were responding to an assault call near the base of Diamond Head when they encountered a male with a firearm, who then opened fire, striking two officers. The neighborhood where the shooting occurred is at the far end of the Waikiki Beach between the Honolulu Zoo and the famed Diamond Head State Monument.

Witnesses say two civilians were also injured, with the suspect’s whereabouts unknown. Moments after the shooting, the house was set on fire, possibly by the suspect.

The area would be packed with tourists and locals, especially on a weekend. A home the suspected gunman was believed to be inside has been engulfed by flames.

Footage from news cameras shows that multiple homes were on fire.

The Star-Advertiser reported that the sounds of live ammunition exploding from the fire could be heard near the scene.

