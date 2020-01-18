× Two arrested after high-speed chase through Wasatch County

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah – Two people are in custody after evading police on Friday.

Wasatch County Dispatch was given the description of a stolen vehicle that had fled from officers in a neighboring agency.

The vehicle was located travelling east on Main Canyon Road coming out of Walsburg.

Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused to stop, travelling at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.

Multiple attempts were made to spike the vehicle’s tires. At one point, an officer was almost hit by the vehicle while laying down spike strips.

The vehicle pulled into an apartment complex in Heber City, where officers attempted to block the exits with their vehicles.

The driver then collided with two police vehicles in order to escape the parking lot.

Officers were eventually successful in spiking the tires and performing a PIT maneuver, and the driver and passenger were safely taken into police custody.

No injuries to civilians or police were reported.

A search of the vehicle yielded two backpacks containing a crystal clear substance, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The driver, 21-year-old Brandon Allen Rautanen and the passenger, 22-year-old Maryah Lynn King were transported to the Wasatch County Jail.