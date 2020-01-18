‘A lot of tears shed on our street’: Community reacts to Grantsville shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANTSVILLE, Utah — A shooting that left four dead and one hospitalized in Grantsville has shocked a tight-knit and normally peaceful neighborhood.

One teenager is in custody after police say he shot five people — killing four and wounding another — in the home where they all lived on Eastmoor.

"Grantsville is relatively a quiet community, and we don't see things like this typically," said Grantsville Police Cpl. Rhonda Fields.

One neighbor spoke to FOX 13 the day after the tragic incident.

“There have been a lot of tears shed on our street," Laurie Bahe said. "It’s really sad and shocking, and just a very terrible situation."

Bahe said the kids were quiet, shy, intelligent and kind — she often saw them out helping neighbors with yardwork and other things.

"I just can’t believe that it happened," she said. "I feel terrible for that family.”

Jason Killian, a stake president with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, issued a statement to FOX 13 in the aftermath of the shooting:

"There are no words to describe our heartbreak and grief. We are devastated and so deeply saddened by what has occurred. We love this family, and will support them and the rest of our small community as we mourn together. We would ask for consideration and sensitivity as we do so, and would refer you to law enforcement for any details about what has happened. We pray for this family and each member of our close community, and invite any who may be struggling to reach out to us for spiritual counseling, and to seek care from mental health professionals for any help they may need. We are grateful for our faith in Jesus Christ, who is with us in our grief and we know He can heal our broken hearts."

Gov. Gary Herbert also made a statement in response to the shooting on Twitter:

Our hearts are broken by the horrible news coming out Grantsville tonight. We mourn over the loss of innocent lives. — Gov. Gary Herbert (@GovHerbert) January 18, 2020

Parents and grandparents, secure your firearms! Everyone, hug your loved ones tight. And remember love, not hate, will heal broken individuals and families. — Gov. Gary Herbert (@GovHerbert) January 18, 2020

The Tooele County School District announced that there will be crisis counseling services available for students in the area on Tuesday.