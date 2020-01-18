18-year-old caught in avalanche while snowmobiling in Farmington Canyon

FARMINGTON, Utah — An 18-year-old man was flown to the hospital Saturday afternoon after being buried in an avalanche for more than 30 minutes.

According to the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, an avalanche occurred at about 1:30 p.m. and buried the teen, who was snowmobiling with his father in Farmington Canyon. The father called 911, and search and rescue crews were able to locate him after about 30 minutes.

After digging him up, they discovered he was not breathing and performed CPR. He was flown by medical helicopter to the University of Utah Hospital.

The father and SAR crews were unharmed. There was no update on the 18-year-old’s condition at the time of this report.

The teen reportedly had an avalanche beacon and backpack, but they failed to deploy.