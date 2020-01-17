Utah Dept. of Health employee fired over controversial condom campaign, committee member says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY – The communications director for the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) has lost his job a day after the department launched an HIV awareness campaign that featured tongue-in-cheek contraceptive wrappers.

Michael Sanders, a member of the planning committee behind the "HIV and Me" campaign, tells FOX13 News that Tom Hudachko was fired.

FOX13 News reached out to spokespersons for both the UDOH and the Governor Gary Herbert's office for a response, but were told both offices cannot comment on personnel matters.

Calls to Hudachko's phone number Thursday afternoon ended with a voicemail recording saying he is no longer reachable at that number. As recently as Thursday morning, Hudachko was answering calls to the same number.

Wednesday, the health department launched a comprehensive HIV awareness campaign that would have distributed 100,000 condoms packaged in sleeves that featured suggestive Utah-related sayings like, "The Greatest Sex on Earth", "Fillmore Beaver", "Put Your Arch Into It" and "SL, UT". (Images of the designs can be seen at the bottom of this article.)

Hours after the condoms debuted, Gov. Gary Herbert stopped the project.

The UDOH later released an apology, calling the packaging offensive, and saying distribution of the condoms would stop immediately.

While the governor said he understands the importance of increasing HIV awareness, he felt the specific messaging was inappropriate.

In a statement to FOX13, Herbert's spokeswoman Anna Lehnardt continued, "He does not approve the use of sexual innuendo as part of a taxpayer-funded campaign, and our office has asked the department to rework the branding."

Sanders told FOX13 during an interview Thursday morning that the campaign was funded through federal, not state, funding from the Centers for Disease Control.

This is a developing story. FOX13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.