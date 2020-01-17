× Travel in Cottonwood canyons difficult due to winter weather; LCC closed for avalanche work

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — The Unified Police Department and the Utah Department of Transportation are warning drivers about traveling in Big and Little Cottonwood canyons Friday morning.

The traction law has been put into effect for both canyons, meaning drivers are required to have snow tires on all four wheels. Traction devices such as chains, snow socks or tire studs are also acceptable, according to UPD. Click here for details on the traction law.

Little Cottonwood Canyon will be closed at 10 a.m. for avalanche control work mid-canyon. It is expected to reopen around noon.

Winter weather conditions have impacted travel in both canyons Friday morning. In Little Cottonwood Canyon a semitrailer became stuck at Tanner Hill.

In Big Cottonwood Canyon, road conditions contributed to slow-moving traffic and at least one vehicle slide-off.