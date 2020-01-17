Oops! Weather Channel has a correction for ‘Jeopardy’

The Weather Channel says ‘Jeopardy’ needs to get its directions straight.

The network said Friday that the popular game show asked people to identify the East Coast winter storms known as nor’easters with a clue that said it was so-named because it came from that direction.

But the Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore says that’s not so. The storm’s winds usually come from the northeast. The storms themselves generally barrel up the East Coast from south to north. There’s been no response from ‘Jeopardy’ about the rain thrown on their parade.