Photo by: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
CULVER CITY, CA - APRIL 17: Game show host Alex Trebek rehearses his lines on the set of the "Jeopardy!" Million Dollar Celebrity Invitational Tournament Show Taping on April 17, 2010 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
Oops! Weather Channel has a correction for ‘Jeopardy’
Photo by: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
CULVER CITY, CA - APRIL 17: Game show host Alex Trebek rehearses his lines on the set of the "Jeopardy!" Million Dollar Celebrity Invitational Tournament Show Taping on April 17, 2010 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
The Weather Channel says ‘Jeopardy’ needs to get its directions straight.
The network said Friday that the popular game show asked people to identify the East Coast winter storms known as nor’easters with a clue that said it was so-named because it came from that direction.
But the Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore says that’s not so. The storm’s winds usually come from the northeast. The storms themselves generally barrel up the East Coast from south to north. There’s been no response from ‘Jeopardy’ about the rain thrown on their parade.
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.