Ogden airport far closer to homes than any of Utah’s other busy airports

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Roy City and the Ogden-Hinckley Airport have a serious disadvantage compared to Utah’s other busy airports when it comes to managing pilot and public safety.

The main runway is less than half a mile from homes.

It’s been that way for more than half a century, when residential development came to the corner of 4400 South and 1900 West directly in the southwest flight path from Ogden-Hinckley.

To the northeast, Ogden-Hinckley looks over a sharp elevation loss leading to the intersection of Interstates 15 and 84.

Those conditions have existed for decades, during which Ogden-Hinckley has grown in popularity to the point where they now claim the title as Utah’s busiest airport for private planes.

