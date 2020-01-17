Miso Udon Noodle Soup (vegan)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients

1 ½ tablespoon of vegetable oil

2 tablespoons thinly sliced garlic

2 cloves thinly sliced garlic

2 tablespoons white miso paste

1 teaspoon ground coriander

7 cups of vegetable broth

Salt

8 ounces dry udon noodles

6-8 leaves of bok choy trimmed and rinsed

2 small carrots, peeled and julienned, cut into thin slices

½ cup of mushrooms

¼ cup bean sprouts

½ cup snow peas

Chili oil for topping

Sliced green onions for garnish

1 tsp sesame seeds

Directions

Preheat the vegetable oil In a large stock pot over medium-high heat. Add garlic and ginger and lightly fry for 30 seconds. Be careful not to burn.

Add miso paste to the fried mixture and gently smash with a wooden spoon to remove the clumps. Add 1 cup of vegetable stock and stir over medium-high heat until the clumps are gone.

Add the remaining vegetable stock and the ground coriander. Bring liquid to a simmer and soft boil for 10 minutes over medium low heat. Salt the broth to prefered taste. Strain the stock and keep it simmering on low heat. Discard the garlic and ginger bits.

Cook udon noodles based on package instructions. Once cooked, run under cold water and set aside.

Add mushrooms, peas and carrots to the stock and soft boil for 3 minutes. With 1 minute remaining add the bok choy leaves.

To assemble the udon soup, place 1 cup of noodles into a deep bowl. Add 1 ½ cups of broth. Add carrots, mushrooms, peas and bok choy from the warm broth. Top with sprouts, green onions, sesame seeds and a dash of chili oil. Serve piping hot and enjoy.

