Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Erectile Dysfunction affects half of men, maybe more.

Andrew Rinehart, a Medical Technician with Wasatch Medical Clinic says ED can wreak havoc on a relationship, but it doesn't have to.

They use Acoustic Wave Therapy to increase blood flow. It is FDA approved. It's not surgical, it is placed on the skin to open up that blood flow.

This addresses the root cause of the problem and can get a guy back to normal function in the bedroom without pills and the side effects that come along with them.

The treatment only takes about 10 minutes at a time, and in general it takes several treatments over two to three weeks. So, men, you could be back to normal in the bedroom by Valentine's Day. And, it could last your entire life.

Wasatch Medical Clinic has a special offer for viewers: call 801-901-8000 now and they'll do an assessment exam and a blood flow ultrasound with a medical doctor for free, a value normally $300. There's no obligation either.

For more information please visit: wasatchmedicalclinic.com.