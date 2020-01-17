Meet Rosco and Misty; our Pets of the Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rosco is described as a "goofy, lovable shepherd/ lab mix. He's 12 to 14 weeks old. Rosco was found starving as a baby stray. He's now learning that food will be there for him and he doesn't have to "inhale" it. Rosco sleeps in the funniest positions and even knows how to sit for a treat. He is doing great at potty training and crate training. He's about 15 pounds right now, but will be a medium-sized dog when he's full grown.

Misty is a Jack Russell mixed with a dachshund. She's around 11 to 13 weeks old. Misty is doing great on potty and crate training. She has an adorable mark on her nose that looks like a heart. She gets along with other dogs and has been briefly exposed to cats. She loves to play and loves her belly scratches.

Both Rosco and Misty have an adoption fee of $200.

If you'd like to meet them, visit: hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws is holding an adoption event on Saturday, January 18 from 1 to 5 at Petco, 11639 South Parkway Plaza in South Jordan.