Korean Ground Beef Egg Rolls

Ingredients

1 lb. ground beef

1 tbsp. sesame oil

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

1 tsp. ginger, minced

½ c. dark brown sugar

¼ c. soy sauce

1 tsp. sriracha

1 c. cabbage coleslaw mix

Salt and pepper to taste

24 egg roll wrappers

Oil for frying

Directions

1. In a saute pan over medium heat, add the ground beef, sesame oil, garlic, ginger, and a little salt and pepper. Cook until the meat is browned. Drain any excess fat. Add the brown sugar, soy sauce, and sriracha and cook 3 to 5 minutes or until the mixture is no longer soupy. Add the coleslaw mix and cook an additional 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside.

2. Prepare a sheet pan lined with parchment paper. Prepare a small bowl of water for wetting your fingers while making the egg rolls. Make the egg rolls by wetting the outside border of the egg roll wrapper. Place about 2 tbsp. of the meat mixture in the middle and fold the sides up onto the meat and then wet that edge of the wrapper. Roll it into the final egg roll shape and place on the sheet pan. Continue until the meat mixture runs out. Make sure the egg rolls aren’t touching on the pan and then place in the freezer.

3. Cook the frozen egg rolls in 350 degree oil 3 to 5 minutes or until golden brown. Drain on paper towels and serve warm.