× Indiana DNR employee retiring at 102 years young

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana Department of Natural Resources worker is retiring next month as the oldest employee at 102 years old.

Bob Vollmer will retire from his job as a DNR surveyor on February 6, 2020.

DNR Assistant Director Marty Benson says Vollmer has been with the department for 56.5 years and is the oldest employee there.

During Vollmer’s 100th birthday celebrations, a sign was dedicated in his honor at Brown County State Park. The sign details the important work that surveyors do.

Vollmer also received the Sagamore of the Wabash Award from Governor Eric Holcomb in 2016.