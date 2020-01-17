Hundreds of the hottest new cars, trucks and SUVs are all under one roof

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New cars, trucks and SUVs are filling the Mountain America Exposition Center for the 2020 Utah International Auto Expo!

Budah was there to give us a look inside! You can walk around and take in all the new styles and features, or you can even take one for a spin test drive.

Dates:

January 17 - Monday, January 20, 2020.

Hours:

Friday 11 am - 10 pm

Saturday 10 am - 10 pm

Sunday* 10 am - 8 pm

Monday (Martin Luther King, Jr. Day)* 10 am - 8 pm

Tickets

Buy now and save!

Adults (13+) $10

Senior Citizens (62 & Over) $6

Military (with any DOD ID) $6

Children (7-12)* $6

Children (6 & under) FREE

Family Days - Sun/Mon (12 & under)* FREE

*Family Days, Sponsored by American Family Insurance, are Sunday, January 19 & Monday, January 20

All children 12 & under admitted FREE with paying adult.

For more information please visit: autoshowutah.com.