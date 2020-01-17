Heavy snowfall making for dangerous Friday morning commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Drivers are urged to use extra caution and delay their commutes, if possible, due to heavy snowfall along the Wasatch Front Friday morning.

The Utah Department of Transportation has issued a road weather alert for the I-15 corridor from the Idaho border to Cedar City, beginning early Friday.

"It is expected that most of I-15 north of Cedar City will see lingering road snow for the Friday morning commute as the heaviest snow along the corridor will be before 6am to 7am or so," the alert said. "Snowfall will then be quickly decreasing along I-15, with improving road conditions, expected by mid-morning on Friday."

