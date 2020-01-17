Get to your ‘bucket-list place’ without the stress!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2020 is the year for travel and now is the time to create you 2020 travel bucket list! Travel blogger Kait VanHoff stopped by and told us how easy it is to travel when you go through a company like Morris Murdock!

Kait said they know all the good places to go in many locations - even off-the-beaten-path ones - and that they can get you great deals on hotel and airfare, all while being competitively priced compared to doing it yourself on the Internet.

There are even more resources for bucket-list travelers at the 24th annual Morris Murdock Travel Show happening Friday, January 24, 2020 from 2 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Just make sure to stop by the Morris Murdock booth, where you'll receive a $50 Morris Murdock Gift Card just for attending the travel show!

Kait added, "Did we mention all the free prizes and trip giveaways we'll be having? Whether you venture in-state, nationally or internationally, the 24th Annual Morris Murdock Travel Show is the one-stop place for valuable tips, seminars, travel show specials and the chance to win exciting trips and prizes."

You can bring a can of food to support the Utah Food Bank and receive a reduced ticket price (there will be a selection of travel photography for purchase and 100% of the proceeds go to Utah Food Bank) and you can find tickets at morrismurdock.com.