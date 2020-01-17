× Faulty Apple smart battery cases spark replacement program

CUPERTINO – Apple is offering a replacement program for its Smart Battery Cases because some of them aren’t working properly.

Apple says it determined that Smart Battery Cases made for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR may experience charging issues.

An affected Smart Battery Case may exhibit one or more of the following behaviors:

The battery case will not charge or charges intermittently when plugged into a power source

The battery case does not charge the iPhone or charges it on and off again

Apple says the affected battery units were made between January 2019 and October 2019. This is not a safety issue and Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will replace eligible battery cases, free of charge.

To take part in the replacement program, choose one of the service options below to have your Smart Battery Case replaced.

Find an Apple Authorized Service Provider

Make an appointment at an Apple Retail Store

Your Smart Battery Case will be looked at prior to any service to verify that it is eligible for this program.

Apple may restrict or limit repairs to the original country or region of purchase.

This worldwide Apple program doesn’t extend the warranty coverage of the Smart Battery Case.

The program covers affected Smart Battery Case for 2 years after it was bought from the Apple Store or certified retailer.

Apple says the affected battery cases will be disposed of in an environmentally friendly way.