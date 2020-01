× Avalanche caught on camera in Little Cottonwood Canyon

Video avalanche in Y and Y-Not Couloirs in Little Cottonwood Canyon which has seen intense snowfall. #utavy @UDOTavy @UDOTcottonwoods pic.twitter.com/rRE3uX3fRy — UtahAvalancheCenter (@UACwasatch) January 17, 2020

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — The Utah Avalanche Center has released video of an avalanche that was caught on camera Friday morning.

According to UAC, the avalanche occurred naturally around 10:23 a.m.

The Utah Department of Transportation reports this avalanche did not affect the roadway.