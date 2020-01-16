Utahns call for ‘full and fair’ trial of President Donald Trump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - It was a loud day on the corner of State Street outside Senator Mitt Romney's office.

Dozens of people affiliated with many different groups pushed Utah senators for a fair trial in the U.S. Senate.

"This feels like a day where the senate is going to need to get it right and I am not sure they are going to," Doug Pagitt, Executive Director of Vote Common Good told FOX 13.

The focus was on both Utah Senators because the group believes the two to be important voices in how the trial in the senate will develop.

Even songs were sung in support with the lyrics “ Senator Romney, Senator Lee… we are asking you to set the truth free.”

The most common phrase said among activists... full and fair trial.

All in attendance say this was a bipartisan way to push Senators from Utah and around the country for the continuing impeachment trial to show the whole truth and nothing but the truth.