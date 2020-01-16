Utah lawmaker calls for rollback of school fees

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill has been introduced ahead of the 2020 Utah State Legislature that would roll back some school fees.

House Bill 80, sponsored by Rep. Adam Robertson, R-Provo, would block school fees from being charged for basic curriculum classes in secondary schools.

“Day one of school I paid on average about $300 per child to allow them to go to school,” Rep. Robertson said in an interview with FOX 13.

His bill would allow fees to be charged for extra-curricular activities and classes, but he said he wanted fees taken off the core curriculum. There would be some exemptions for AP classes and other activities.

“Our priorities in this state are fundamental education and solid-core education. The secondary thing is these extra-curricular,” he said. “They’re called extra for a reason, they need to be kept that way.”

The bill would have a four-year phase-in period so school districts could make adjustments to their budgets, he said. The Utah State Board of Education told FOX 13 on Thursday it was reviewing the bill.