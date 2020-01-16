Utah Booze News podcast: Multi-story liquor stores coming soon

SALT LAKE CITY — The state of Utah is considering building multi-story liquor stores as space becomes a premium along the Wasatch Front.

Appearing on “Utah Booze News: An Alcohol Policy Podcast,” produced by FOX 13 and The Salt Lake Tribune, Utah Dept. of Alcoholic Beverage Control deputy director Cade Meier addressed criticism of long lines by Senate Minority Leader Karen Mayne, D-West Valley City, and revealed that a number of new liquor stores are being planned for Salt Lake and Utah counties.

Kathy Stephenson also reports that out-of-state liquor stores are seeing a drop in Utahns making a run for the border for stronger beer since 3.2 beer went away.

