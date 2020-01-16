× Texas teen mistakenly shot, killed friend in school, prosecutors say

Prosecutors say a 16-year-old student mistakenly shot his friend in their Houston-area high school’s ROTC room before fleeing and being arrested several hours later.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said Wednesday that based on evidence gathered so far, the Tuesday afternoon shooting at Bellaire High School was not intentional. She says both students were part of the school’s ROTC program.

The alleged shooter has been charged as a minor with manslaughter.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)