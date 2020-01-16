Someone has been outfitting pigeons in Reno with sombreros

When a group of pigeons was spotted wearing cowboy hats in Las Vegas in December, it grabbed national attention.

Now, it appears that those pigeons have migrated north — either that or the viral story has inspired copycats.

In Reno, Nevada — located about 500 miles north of Las Vegas — more pigeons have been spotted donning headwear. This time, the birds are wearing sombreros.

Sabra Newby, city manager for the City of Reno, tweeted photos of pigeons wearing sombreros.

While many have found the birds amusing, some have raised concerns about animal cruelty — saying the hats could pose as a choking hazard to the defenseless birds.

So I’m out in the field on a ride along with parking enforcement, and what do I see? It appears to be a pigeon with a sombrero…. pic.twitter.com/SOjPKw8nQ0 — Sabra Newby (@sabrasireen) January 15, 2020

This story was originally published by Jason Dinant on KTNV in Las Vegas.

