Remembering David Goode, the man killed in a small plane crash in Roy

Posted 8:19 pm, January 16, 2020, by , Updated at 08:21PM, January 16, 2020

ROY, Utah —A community of friends and family mourn the loss of Dave Goode—not just here in Utah, but across the globe.

Fox 13’s Erin Cox spoke with the first man hired to work at Goode’s company here in Utah, along with skiers across the country who traveled with Goode.

“He’s really a friend, as well as a boss, a ski buddy. Someone that has changed lots of people's lives,” Kevin Lundell said.

Kevin Lundell was the first person David Goode hired for his company, GOODE Skis,  here in Utah 15 years ago.

“I virtually used almost no power tools and he was like, eh, if you can ski the way you can, we can teach you to build a water ski,” Lundell said.

That’s how Dave was — innovative and he believed in other people. Dave built water skis, snow skis and he loved to compete.

Now, those who knew him are sending messages of love to his family.

“Dave’s appeal was more than Ogden Utah, and more than the United States of America, it was a worldwide community.” Chet Raley, a friend of David said.

A community that received a phone call from dave’s wife Dawn, explaining dave’s airplane went down. Making a short, 11-minute flight from Roy to Ogden, Dave hit a townhome before crashing to the ground.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.