× Legislation filed to make ‘Make America Great Again,’ ‘Keep America Great’ license plates

Oklahoma State Sen. Nathan Dahm filed legislation on Wednesday which would create special “Make America Great Again” and “Keep America Great” Oklahoma license plates.

Dahm filed Senate Bill 1384, with Sen. Marty Quinn, a fellow Republican, as the co-author of the bill.

According to a press release, each purchase of the specialty license plate would support two veteran groups in Oklahoma that President Donald Trump has donated to in the past.

In addition to all other registration fees that are required by the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration, a special license plate is $35 per year.

The press release states that each purchase of a specialty license plate would donate $10 to the Warriors for Freedom Foundation and $10 to the Folds of Honor Foundation.

According to the press release, there are 98 special license plates available in Oklahoma.

“I believe these license plates could be very popular with Oklahomans,” Quinn said. “Our president has been very supportive of our veterans, and these plates are a great way to give back to some very deserving Oklahoma veteran groups.”

This article was provided by KJRH .

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.