Latter-day Saint church accepting applications for ‘multicultural choir’

Posted 11:51 am, January 16, 2020, by

Aleshia James sings during a special choir practices for this year's General Women's meeting in Salt Lake City Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016.

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is seeking vocalists to participate in a multicultural choir during the Saturday evening session at General Conference this April.

Latter-day Saint church members ages and 18 up are encouraged to apply online for the event. Participants must live along the Wasatch Front and be able to attend all of the rehearsals listed on the application.

“Applicants may note in the online application whether they are willing to assist with the choir in other capacities (choir usher, attendance assistant, etc.) in case they are not selected as a choir member,” a news release from the Latter-day Saint church said.

Applications will be accepted until February 5 at noon, and applicants will be notified via email whether or not they’ve been selected for the event by February 14.

