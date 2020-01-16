HIV awareness campaign planner speaks after governor cancels condom giveaway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — One of the people behind an HIV awareness campaign spoke to FOX 13 Thursday after Governor Gary Herbert's office halted a major part of the campaign on the grounds that it was inappropriate.

The Utah Department of Health had planned to give away 100,000 condoms packaged in sleeves that feature suggestive Utah-related tropes, such as "The Greatest Sex on Earth," "Fillmore Beaver" and "SL, UT." (Scroll down to see nine of the condom packaging designs.)

“Someone contacted the governor and was outraged that a condom would actually have some sort of sexual innuendo on it - imagine that,” said Michael Sanders, a member of the State of Utah planning committee for HIV.

The condoms were first distributed Monday, but Gov. Herbert stopped that aspect of the campaign Wednesday.

"Really, the condoms themselves are fun, tongue-in-cheek. There is nothing overtly sexual, there's no overtly sexual imagery. They're really just fun double entendres that make you say 'Hmmm, let me pick this up' and then, hopefully, go to the website and find the information that we have gathered in regards to HIV prevention, enriching the lives of people that have HIV, testing resources," Sanders said. "I think it was a great way to launch the campaign."

A statement from Gov. Herbert's office said he understands the importance of the campaign, the condom giveaway was inappropriate.

"He does not, however, approve the use of sexual innuendo as part of a taxpayer-funded campaign, and our office has asked the department to rework the campaign’s branding," Anna Lehnardt, Herbert's spokeswoman, said.

Sanders told FOX 13 the campaign was funded through federal, not state, funds from the Centers for Disease Control. The Utah Department of Health issued an apology for the branding used in the planned condom giveaway.

"We regret the lewd nature of the branding. We remain committed to running a campaign to help in the prevention of HIV and intend to do so in a manner that better respects taxpayer dollars, and our role as a government agency," a statement from UDOH said.

On Thursday morning, the "HIV and Me" campaign website was still live, but it has since been taken down. The future of the entire campaign is up in the air.