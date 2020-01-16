Healthcare providers are setting a new patient expectation for pain management

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The medical community is coming together to address Utah's opioid epidemic.

Primary care physicians and specialty doctors have a responsibility to reduce the number of pills for acute prescribing (small injury, small procedures) that go into households. Because if you reduce the availability in homes, you'll reduce the risk of an overdose.

If there are opioids in the home, you should have Naloxone on hand. This can reverse an accidental or intentional overdose.

Dr. Scott Whittle, Senior Medical Director for SelectHealth, says they are encouraging physicians to help patients manage the risk and band together in a team-based approach.

Technology is part of the solution including: Tele-health, the Safe UT app and the augmented reality wall.

Learn more at: useonlyasdirected.org.