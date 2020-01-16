× Authorities investigating Ogden shooting that hospitalized one victim

OGDEN, Utah — One man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in a shooting in Ogden, Thursday.

Multiple agencies are investigating what they believe may have been a gang-related shooting.

Thursday afternoon, Ogden City Police officers responded to the 2900 block of Adams Avenue of reports of gunshot wounds. Prior to the arrival of police, it was reported that the victim got onto a bicycle and rode south on Adams Ave. An adult male was located in the 3100 block of Adams Ave., according to Ogden City.

The man had two gunshot wounds in his upper body. Police report that the man was uncooperative with police.

According to police, the suspect(s) were driving a four-door passenger vehicle when the shooting occurred.

Weber- Metro CSI, Ogden City Detectives, the Metro Gang Unit and the Weber-Morgan Narcotic Strike Force responded to the incident.