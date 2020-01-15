Water main break forces closure at three Midvale schools

Posted 10:37 am, January 15, 2020, by , Updated at 10:41AM, January 15, 2020

MIDVALE, Utah — Canyons School District canceled classes for three Midvale schools Wednesday due to a water main break.

Students at Midvale Elementary and Copperview Elementary schools are being released to parents, guardians, approved adults or secondary school-aged siblings.

Midvale Middle School students are being allowed to walk or ride the bus home.

The water main break occurred near 8000 S State St., and it left the three schools without drinking water or access to restrooms. Bottled water and portable toilets have been sent to the schools in case of emergency.

 

