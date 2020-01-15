× Watch live as NASA astronauts conduct second-ever all-female spacewalk

For the second time in history, a team entirely made up of female NASA astronauts is conducting a spacewalk at the International Space Station.

According to CNN, astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch will replace batteries on the solar arrays on the space station Wednesday morning.

Meir and Koch conducted the first all-female spacewalk in October. Meir will be taking part in her fifth spacewalk, Koch will be taking part in her sixth.

Wednesday’s spacewalk is the first conducted at the Space Station in 2020.

Watch live video from the spacewalk below.