Spotify offering customized playlists for pets

You might not think of pets as being picky about the music they listen to, but new research from Spotify suggests they are.

The music streaming service says they conducted a study on how pet owners use music with their pets.

They found that 71% of pet owners surveyed play music for their pets, 8 in 10 pet owners believe their pets like music, 69% of owners sing to their pet, 57% of owners dance with their pet, and almost 1 in 5 pet owners name their pets after a music artist or group.

Spotify also says that pet owners surveyed reported classical and soft rock as the preferred music genres for their pets.

Now because of this research, Spotify is offering computer-generated playlists for you and your pet to enjoy together.

Here’s how you set one up:

Step 1: Pick your pet

Go to spotify.com/pets and choose from a dog, cat, iguana, hamster, or bird.

Step 2: Tell them more about your pet

From relaxed and energetic, to shy and friendly, select which trait most aligns with your pet’s personality. Spotify says this will help them pick the playlist vibe that suits them best.

Step 3: Add a name and photo

The playlist cover will feature your pet’s name and photo so you can keep the memory forever, and you’ll also get a personalized share card.

Step 4: Listen and share

Once complete, grab your pet and get listening, dancing, or singing. Then, feel free to share and compare your card on social media using the hashtag #SpotifyPets.