Schiff, Nadler among 7 lawmakers to serve as impeachment managers in Senate trial

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representatives Adam Schiff (D-California), Jerry Nadler (D-New York), Zoe Lofgren (D-California), Hakeem Jeffries (D-New York), Val Demings (D-Florida), Jason Crow (D-Colorado) and Sylvia Garcia (D-Texas) will serve as impeachment managers in the Senate trial that will decide President Donald Trump’s fate.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) announced the seven managers during a press conference Wednesday morning.

The announcement comes ahead of a vote by the House of Representatives that will formally approve the managers and send the articles of impeachment, obstruction of Congress and abuse of power, to the Senate. That vote is expected around noon ET and, if approved, the articles will be delivered to the Senate later in the day.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) is expected to move ahead quickly with an impeachment trial. McConnell told reporters Tuesday that he fully expects the trial to be underway by next Tuesday.

McConnell has said he will hold a full trial instead of merely voting to dismiss the articles. However, he is expected to formally approve ground rules for the trial without Democrat support and without first approving a witness list.

The House voted to impeach Trump on the two counts in December. Pelosi had previously said she would not send articles of impeachment over to the Senate until she was assured that a fair trial would be conducted.

House Democrats allege that Trump abused his power by withholding taxpayer funds earmarked for defense in Ukraine in exchange for Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky announcing an investigation into potential corruption regarding Joe Biden’s son, who sat on the board for a Ukranian energy company. Hunter Biden has not faced any corruption charges in Ukraine or the United States. House Democrats also allege Trump obstructed Congress by not participating in impeachment proceedings against him.

