× Russian government resigns as Putin seeks to change constitution

MOSCOW, Russia – The Russian government has resigned, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev announced on Wednesday.

Russian News Agency TASS reports that Medvedev thinks it’s right that the current government should step down to give President Vladimir Putin room to carry out changes he wants to make to the country’s constitution.

“After those amendments are adopted — and it was said that this is likely to be done following discussion — there will be significant changes not only to a variety of constitution articles, but to the balance of power, namely to the executive, legislative and judicial branches of power,” Medvedev said, according to the state news agency.

Medvedev said he and his government should provide Putin with an opportunity “to take all the necessary decisions in these conditions,” TASS reports.

Putin reportedly thanked Medvedev’s government for its work.

“For my part, I also want to thank you for everything that was done at this stage of our joint work, I want to express satisfaction with the results that have been achieved,” Putin reportedly told a meeting with the cabinet of ministers. “Not everything was done, but everything never works out in full.”

