Pedestrian hit, killed by FrontRunner train in Utah Co.

PROVO, Utah —One person is dead after being hit by a FrontRunner train in Utah County Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 11:30 AM near 820 N and 2040 W, between the Orem and Provo stations .

Officers and medical personnel were dispatched to the scene after the northbound train struck the man.

The incident was deemed to be an intentional act by the man, who remains unidentified.

He had no ID, but is estimated to be between his late 30’s and early 40’s.

UTA is recommending passengers utilize UVX between Orem and Provo until the scene is cleared.