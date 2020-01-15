New year, new makeup products to try

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Makeup Guru Muchacha Mary joined us with makeup products to try for 2020.

She says it's all about a more natural makeup approach with the start of the new decade. You'll see less "Instagram-heavy" makeup and contouring, and more natural "let your unique beauty shine through" makeup.

She says the trends include a "blotted lip" instead of a heavy matte lip, using a brightening primer for radiant skin, magnetic false eyelashes and bushy natural brows.

Also, Muchacha Mary showed us how to incorporate the Pantone Color of the Year, "Classic Blue" into your makeup.

You can learn more from her at: muchachamary.com/blog.