Manti Marinade Chicken by Cayt’s Meats and Meals

Caytlin McCleery from Cayt's Meats and Meals says she she was younger she'd go to Manti, Utah to attend the annual pageant.

"The town would put together a feast for all of the outsiders that would come in and they would offer a turkey steak that had been marinated in something very similar to my marinade. It was an experience when I first ate it. I loved it! My family has made a lot of variations of this marinade and I have narrowed it down to these ingredients for the best of flavors," Cayt says.

Manti Marinade Chicken

5 lbs chicken breast or thighs

Marinade mixture

2 cups of Squirt soda(you'll get hints of grapefruit that is so tasty!)

1/2 cup of Soy sauce( if you need to use coconut aminos,that should work okay)

3 heaping tablespoons of prepared horseradish(I use Beaver brand)

2 tbsp sesame oil

1/2 cup brown sugar

2 tbsp pureed garlic

1 tbsp pureed ginger

Mix together all ingredients of the marinade and put it in an airtight container. You can use a ziplock bag. Place chicken in marinade and let it marinade at a minimum of 12 hours. 24-36 hours is even better.

You can simply grill this until it reaches an internal temp of 165° but Cayt prefers giving some smoke before hand.

She smoked these breasts in her Camp Chef SGX at 180° with cherry pellets for 2 hours. She then increased the temperature to 375° and finished them off to an internal temp of 165°. Let them rest 10-20 minutes before slicing into them.

This chicken is awesome by itself, on a salad or served up with some #caytsfriedrice.

For more great recipes visit Facebook: Cayt's Meats and Meals.