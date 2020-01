Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden Police are investigating the discovery of two bodies in a home near 800 E 22nd St.

An Ogden officer told FOX 13 the deceased were a man and a woman and no one had heard from them for several weeks.

Police found that the home did not have water, electricity or gas service.

Investigators with the Utah State Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death for both people. Police do not believe the deaths to be suspicious.

Watch FOX 13 for updates.