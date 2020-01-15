× If released, classified UFO files could ‘cause damage’ to US national security, Navy says

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Navy says the Pentagon has top secret-classified briefing slides and secret-classified video about a UFO incident, Vice reports.

In response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, a spokesperson for the Navy’s Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI) confirmed that the documents and video pertain to a UFO sighting reported in November 2004, according to Vice.

The Navy added that the “Original Classification Authority” determined that if the materials were released, it “would cause exceptionally grave damage to the National Security of the United States.”

During the 2004 sighting, Navy pilots aboard the USS Nimitz reported encountering a Tic-Tac-shaped UFO over the Pacific Ocean that appeared to defy the laws of physics, according to Live Science. Navy officials hadn’t said much regarding the “unidentified aerial phenomenon,” until now.

“I can tell you that the date of the 2004 USS Nimitz video is Nov. 14, 2004,” Pentagon Spokesperson Susan Gough told Vice. “I can also tell you that the length of the video that’s been circulating since 2007 is the same as the length of the source video. We do not expect to release this video.”

Vice reports that Gough was not able to comment on the briefing slides and said she was not able to provide additional information regarding the source video held by the Navy, like whether it was high resolution or contained audio.

