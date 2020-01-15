Honda is expecting a new arrival in March

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 2020 CR-V HYBRID will be arriving in March, 2020. Brandon Wilson, General Sales Manager at Ken Garff Honda Downtown says he hasn't received all the details yet, but they are very excited for it to arrive.

He came on The PLACE to talk about that vehicle, as well as the rest of The Honda Lineup including the Civic, Accord and Insight. There are also AWD vehicles including Ridgeline, Pilot and Passport.

There will be several Honda models on display at the Utah International Auto Expo, Friday, January 17 - Monday, January 20 at the Mountain America Exposition center. You'll even be able to take a test drive with a new Honda at the Auto Show.

Hours

Friday 11 am - 10 pm

Saturday 10 am - 10 pm

Sunday 10 am - 8 pm

Monday (Martin Luther King, Jr. Day) 10 am - 8 pm

For more information please visit: utahhondadealers.com.