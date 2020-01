HARRISVILLE, Utah — Crews with three fire agencies responded to a fire at a Harrisville home Wednesday morning.

The fire started in the garage or a home near 400 W and 2450 N. It then spread to the home attic and roof, a Facebook post from Weber Fire District said.

Crews with Weber Fire District, North View Fire and Ogden Fire were able to bring the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.