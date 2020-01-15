× Sandy Police announce funeral services to honor Police Chief William ‘Bill’ O’Neal

SANDY, Utah — The Sandy Police Department has announced they will be holding a celebration of life and funeral services for Sandy Police Chief William “Bill” O’Neal who passed away Sunday evening.

According to SPD, O’Neal “experienced an unfortunate medical event” and died from natural causes.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Jordan High School Auditorium located at 95 E. Beetdigger Blvd., Sandy, Utah.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 18 at 12 p.m. at Juan Diego High School Auditorium located at 300 E. 11800 S., Draper, Utah.

Chief O’Neal had served with the Sandy City Police Department since August 1996. He was sworn in as chief in July 2018.

Deputy Chief Greg Severson will serve as the interim chief.