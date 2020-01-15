Funding Your Future: Being green in winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We always hear how important it is to be green during the spring and summer months when we are spending more time outdoors, but what about being green in the winter?

David Sant, Chief Marketing Officer with Cyprus Credit Union, says although it may be hard to visualize when everything outside is gray and dreary, it's just as important to be green in the winter when the weather is cold.

He offers the following tips for staying green in the winter time:

CARPOOL

Pollutants from vehicles is a year-round problem, and this is especially true during the harsh winter months. Car-pooling can help save your vehicle from normal winter wear and tear and can also save you money on gas and maintenance.

PROGRAMMABLE THERMOSTAT

If your heater is on full blast during the day when no one is home it is not only a waste of money but also is a waste of energy. With a programmable thermostat, you can set the heat to turn down automatically, shut down completely during the day, and then resume about 30 minutes before everyone gets home.

WINTERIZE YOUR HOME

Every fall you should take the time to prep for your home for the winter so it`s as energy efficient as possible. This means checking windows and doors for leaks to ensure there`s no way for warm air to escape. The more winterized your home, the less energy you`ll use - and the more money you`ll save.

INDOOR PLANTS

An indoor plant can help improve the quality of air in your home by releasing moisture, which helps maintain heat levels. They are also great décor for your home, can help combat dry winter skin, and may give you a mood boost.

For more information please visit: cypruscu.com.