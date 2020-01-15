Coconut Macaroon recipe from Eclair French Pastry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Eclair French Pastry is a locally-owned business that provides many flavors of French pastries: eclairs, choux pastry, fruit tarts and cookies.

They recently partnered with a local coffee roaster, Caffe Ibis, to provide organic coffees and tease.

In addition to their sweet treats, they offer Sunday brunch from 10am - 1pm with a $10 Sunday Special that includes a croissant sandwich, mini eclair and coffee or beverage.

In the future they'll also be offering baking classes for kids and adults and party options too.

Owner and Chef Youssef joined us with a recipe to share!

Coconut Macaroon

Sweetened flaked coconut: 500 grams

Egg Whites: Enough to wet the mixture, but not too much.

Sugar: 150 grams sugar

Equipment needed: A small ice cream scoop, pan, parchment paper, mixing bowl

Bake for about 7-8 min at 350 degrees. At about half-way, turn the pan to ensure even baking. Watch the color to know when it`s done. Should be a light, golden brown.

For more information please visit: eclarislc.com.