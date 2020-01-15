Can you walk like a penguin?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

National Penguin Awareness Day is celebrated each year on January 20, but of course the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium likes to extend the party, so they're celebrating for a week through January 26, 2020.

Michelle Holiman, Aquarium Lead Educator, joined us with some fun activities that help teach about penguins... the walk like a penguin and pass the egg games. Watch to see Budah and Jenny try them out!

For Penguin Week, there will be educational activities where guests can learn more about penguins and the threats they are facing in the wild, including overfishing and pollution from oil spills.

One thing you can do is to make sure you are eating sustainable seafood - Monterey Bay Aquarium has a Seafood Watch Guide and it's an easy app to download and use on your phone.

Guests can also watch a daily Penguin Feed at 3:00 p.m., which is a great time to see the penguins swim and dive in their habitat.

Guests can also take a selfie at the Aquarium's photo op, and enter for the chance to win a Penguin Encounter at the Aquarium.

All activities are included with an Aquarium Membership or regular admission.

Visit thelivingplanet.com for more information.