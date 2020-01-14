× Vivint Smart Home Arena going completely cash-free

SALT LAKE CITY — Vivint Smart Home Arena will no longer accept cash at any of its points of sale beginning this week.

“Beginning on Saturday, Jan. 18, the sports and entertainment venue will only accept credit, debit and prepaid cards, and mobile payments for sales at all food and beverage points of purchase, the box office, and Utah Jazz Team Store,” a news release from the Utah Jazz said.

Arena officials have been testing cash-free-only purchase points at some locations in the arena since October, and they’ve found switching to a cash-free system has sped up lines at concessions stands. But the move also creates an inconvenience for those who prefer to pay with cash.

“For guests without an electronic form of payment, five cash-to-card kiosks are located throughout the main and upper concourses and the America First Atrium. There is no fee to use the machines, which will convert cash to a Mastercard prepaid debit card that can be used anywhere inside or outside the arena,” the news release said.

