Utah’s BodyGuardz wins award at CES 2020 with smart home product

LAS VEGAS - A local Utah company based in Lehi came home from CES 2020 with something to brag about.

BodyGuardz won the Editors’ Choice Award for its Over-The-Door Camera, which is just one of three products in its new smart home lineup - the Portable 360-degree Security Camera.

Kirk Feller, CEO of BodyGuardz says, "We have taken an innovative approach to smart home products [...] portability and flexibility are top of mind for today’s consumers and we are excited to make this category accessible to a whole new demographic of renters and travelers."

BodyGuardz smart home devices include:

Portable Over-Door Camera

Like a portable version of a doorbell camera, BodyGuardz’s portable over-door camera lets the user communicate with whoever's on the other side in real-time, remotely through a smartphone and from the unit itself.

The exterior and interior cameras give full coverage and visibility to both sides of the door it's mounted on.

BodyGuardz says it offers the same protection as a video doorbell without permanent installation and is universal to most doors.

The camera has an "advanced peephole" letting you get a quick visual from the embedded screen to see who is there.

You can also talk to the person outside via a microphone.

The Over-The-Door camera also works with an app so you can be home or away and still see who's at your door.

What makes this different from the other similar products like Ring and Nest is the ability to just clip it onto a door and take it off, making it more portable.

The Over-The-Door camera automatically saves recordings to the cloud with options to upgrade for more storage space.

Portable 360-degree Security Camera

A compact, self-contained home security camera that can be set up almost anywhere. The camera is powered by a rechargeable battery.

It has a full 360-degree camera rotation to eliminate blind spots. The USB charging cord and plug are built into the camera's base, so it can be stored away well and positioned discretely.

This could be good for renters, homeowners, travelers, and students.

The installation process is simple. You just turn it on, download the app that accompanies it, adjust your settings and it’s ready to go.

BodyGuardz says the security camera is designed to be self-contained, compact, and portable with a long-lasting rechargeable battery for security on the go.

Once set up, the camera automatically saves recordings to the cloud with options to upgrade for more storage.

5-in-1 Emergency Hub

BodyGuardz also offers a 5-in-1 smart emergency preparedness hub and weather alert system that flags potential events in your area.

The hub connects to local National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and other national weather alert services to get critical warnings of localized environmental threats to the area both at home and on the road.

It also charges devices with a backup battery for emergency situations.

There's a panic button built into the device which sounds a 90-decibel siren and alerts family or friends that you are in need of help.

The emergency hub also Functions as a flashlight with a high-powered light beam to light up your path during power outages. It can also act as a nightlight, providing you with ambient lighting for the area where it’s plugged in.

The Utah-based company also sells smartphone screen protectors and cases.

BodyGuardz is a BGZ brands® company founded in 2002, in Draper, UT.