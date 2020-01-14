× Utah marine, 19, dies in wrong-way crash in California

CARSLBAD, Calif. — A Utah man died early Tuesday morning in a crash on I-5 near Carlsbad, Calif.

The Utah man’s name was not immediately released, but a news release from the California Highway Patrol said he was 19 years old and he was driving a silver Pontiac Grand Prix at the time of the crash. KGTV-ABC 10 reports the man was a marine stationed at Camp Pendleton.

According to CHP, the Utah man was driving north on I-5 just after midnight when a southbound black Ford F-150 crossed into the northbound lanes and collided with the Pontiac head-on.

Prior to the crash, the F-150 had been involved in a pursuit with officers from the Oceanside Police Department.

“Oceanside Police Department was not engaged with ground units at the time of the collision,” the news release said.

CHP was not involved in the pursuit, nor had they been requested, the release said.

The Ford driver, a 42-year-old San Diego man, also died in the crash. His passenger, a 35-year-old San Diego man, suffered major injuries and was taken to a hospital in La Jolla.

Watch FOX 13 for updates.