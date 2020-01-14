Utah man talks about being trapped inside a “24 Hour Fitness”

Posted 2:27 pm, January 14, 2020, by

Dan Hill's social media posts about being trapped inside a "24 Hour Fitness" have gone viral!

Dan says on Saturday night, employees at the Sandy gym locked up and left, all while he swam laps.

He says he didn't want to open the door because he knew security alarms would go off and he thought the cops would think he was breaking in.

So, instead he called 9-1-1.  He said the dispatcher paused for about 10 seconds and then said, "You're where?".

As he waited for help to arrive he took selfies all around the gym and posted on Facebook saying, "I am literally locked inside 24 Hour Fitness right now. They closed the doors and went home while I was swimming my laps in the pool. Doesn't the name suggest that they stay open 24 hours?"

When he finally got out he posted again, "Free at last!  Free at last!  Thanks to three nice cops I cam free at last."

His posts quickly got thousands of likes and shares.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.