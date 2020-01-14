Utah DWR outfits turkeys with GPS backpacks

SALT LAKE CITY —The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is using GPS technology to help manage the local turkey population.

“Each winter we trap and relocate turkeys from areas where they have become a nuisance, to other areas in the state,” a Facebook post from DWR said.

Some of the turkeys they’re releasing are being outfitted with GPS backpacks, which will help the DWR track the turkeys’ movements, habitat use and survival.

DWR will use the information to help them make decisions on future turkey releases.